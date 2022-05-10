Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

JPI opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

