Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NAD opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

