NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 204,487 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,091,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,440,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average of $259.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

