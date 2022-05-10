NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,091,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,440,816. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

