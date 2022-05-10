NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $328,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $17.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.50. 64,299,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. The company has a market capitalization of $493.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

