NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Lessened by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned about 0.05% of NVR worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $95.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,274.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,236. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,570.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,073.49. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,224.65 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

