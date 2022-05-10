Nyzo Price Reaches $0.0397 (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Nyzo has a total market cap of $473,287.22 and approximately $357,411.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00518913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036371 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,214.29 or 2.05044403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.61 or 0.07527207 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

