Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.60

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.60 and last traded at $85.06, with a volume of 59472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $190.87. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

