OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 89,379 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 346.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

EWS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

