OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 982.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,865 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS:EZU traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 5,052,070 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

