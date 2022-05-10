OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 236,738 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

EWG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 333,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

