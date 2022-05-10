OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 52,986 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 674.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,575. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.