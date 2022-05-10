OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 91,062 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 1,954.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,062 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,309. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.