OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

