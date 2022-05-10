OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.