OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $141.57 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,898,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,569,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,132,398. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

