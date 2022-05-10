OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.90% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,767,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 144,443 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

