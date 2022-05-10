OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,044,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3,493.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,842. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

