OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 3,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,787. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

