OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,024,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,740,000.

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. 350,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

