OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 13,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,782. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54.

