OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 8,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,318. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

