OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 305,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,490. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.