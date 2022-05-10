OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

