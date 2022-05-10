OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. OLO has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 188,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.