OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.85

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 22278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get OneMain alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,521,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.