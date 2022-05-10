Ontology Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $327.88 million and approximately $64.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00144309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00350841 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

