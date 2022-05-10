OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OPBK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 119,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,297. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.