OP Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.