OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00516839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.28 or 2.02977180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.