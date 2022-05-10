Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 217,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,799. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $388.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

