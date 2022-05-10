OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 723 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Trimble by 19.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $24,330,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

TRMB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.