OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 393,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.