OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

