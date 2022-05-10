OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 117.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. 60,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,066. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

