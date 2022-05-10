OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.70. 29,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

