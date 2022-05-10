OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,155 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

