OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,983. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.