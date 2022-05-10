OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

LOW stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.25. 201,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.