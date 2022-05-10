OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 15,042 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,575. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

