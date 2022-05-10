OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx comprises 4.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 186,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,915. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $433.65 million, a PE ratio of -149.56 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

