O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $53,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.40.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.95. 24,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $684.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

