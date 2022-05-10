Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $72,442.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

