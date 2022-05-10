Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OR opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

