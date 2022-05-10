Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of OMI opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

