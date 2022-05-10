Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,007 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,939. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.91 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

