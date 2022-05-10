Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 1,438,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,361,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

