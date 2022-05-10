Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. 52,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

