Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.69 on Tuesday, hitting $215.48. The stock had a trading volume of 99,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

