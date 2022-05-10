Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $430,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 20,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 773,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,976,000 after acquiring an additional 84,089 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. 372,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,856. The company has a market capitalization of $411.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

